As ex-officer faces trial in Daunte Wright killing, many worry systemic change unlikely

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

Perhaps underlining the simmering tensions here, a car forced its way through the crowd. No one appeared seriously injured, and the protest went on.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul area has been on edge for more than 18 months, since the police killing of George Floyd and the unrest that followed. But that anxiety intensified last April in the waning days of Derek Chauvin's murder trial, when Wright was killed during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Potter, a veteran of the force, and two other officers pulled Wright over for expired tabs and a hanging air freshener. The officers then discovered Wright had an outstanding warrant, and, when they went to arrest him, he tried to get back in his car.

Kim Potter, Former Brooklyn Center Police officer: Taser! Taser! Taser!

Holy (EXPLETIVE DELETED)! I just shot him.