As high temperatures hurt Sicily’s food production, rising sea levels threaten housing

Malcolm Brabant:

It's been a long, hot, sweltering day in Sicily, and there's plenty of heat left in the sun as dusk approaches.

This is an avocado plantation in the foothills of Etna, Sicily's active volcano. Avocados have been grown here for decades. One of the attractions for farmers like Andrea Passanisi is that it is a tropical fruit, and should be able to withstand high temperatures.

But this summer's extreme heat burned the leaves of the avocado trees and damaged the fruit.