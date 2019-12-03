As NATO’s 70th anniversary summit kicks off, member countries squabble

Ryan Chilcote:

Well, given all the division that we had today, I will certainly be looking to see if we have any fireworks tomorrow, more fireworks.

The only fireworks that there should be would be because this meeting is supposed to be celebrating NATO's 70 years of unity. Beyond that, I will look at burden-sharing. President Trump was talking about it today. Actually, the conversation began many years ago and really intensified after President Putin's annexation of Crimea.

I'm sure we will hear more about that tomorrow. China, the United States calls China a developing threat. Not all of the NATO countries agree. And, finally, the president is having, well, what you could say would be his fourth press conference after three today, a press conference tomorrow that will begin just one half-hour after the impeachment hearing begins.

So I think tomorrow might be another day when we all have split-screen on our TV screens again — Judy.