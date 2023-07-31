As opioid settlement money starts to flow in, states debate how best to use it

Amna Nawaz:

The settlement money from several companies that made, distributed and sold opioid painkillers is starting to flow in.

More than $50 billion will be paid out over the next 18 years to state and local governments across the country. But the debate around exactly how this money should be spent is just beginning.

In the first of two reports, special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Mike Fritz traveled to North Carolina, where overdose deaths have spiked by more than 70 percent since 2019.

It's part of our ongoing series America Addicted.