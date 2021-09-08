As overrun Idaho hospitals ration care, doctors fear a COVID peak may still be weeks away

William Brangham:

Judy, the decision by state officials to allow for the rationing of care means that, if hospitals are so overtaxed, they can decide to limit ICU rooms to just those patients who are most likely to survive, and then move other patients to non-hospital rooms for their care.

Elective surgeries have also been canceled or seriously cut back. And these problems seem to be accelerating elsewhere in the state. COVID cases are up more than 40 percent in the last two weeks, and hospitalizations up 25 percent.

Brian Whitlock is the CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association. All of the state's full-service hospitals are members of the organization. And he joins me now from Boise.

Brian Whitlock, great to have you.

I'm sort of alarmed to hear what's going on in your state right now. Can you just give us a sense of what you're hearing from different hospital officials?