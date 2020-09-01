As pandemic continues, how Americans are coping with less unemployment aid

Lisa Dejardins:

Judy, nearly every state has to apply to get that money. But it's interesting. They have to make a choice to do it.

States can either ask for $300 per person, and because of some creative guidance by the Trump administration, the state doesn't have to contribute anything, or the state could choose to add another $100 on its own, for $400 a week for each unemployed person.

But the trick is, Judy, each state has a different system. Many are outdated, so it is taking weeks, in some cases maybe months, for the states to process and get this going.

So let's explain what is happening through a series of maps. First of all, let's look at this. Look at the red state here, South Dakota. That is the only state that has declined to participate, that state saying that its economy is good, it doesn't need that extra money.

Now, the next series, let's look at these five states. These are the five states that have decided to give $400 a week for their unemployed. That is their plan. But, as you can see here in yellow, nearly every other state is opting for that $300, because most states say they just don't have the budget to contribute themselves.

Now, Judy, here's the big question, though. How many workers are seeing this money right now? Those are these states. Just five states so far have been able to get out this extra, in most cases, $300 per person.

And, Judy, this money is coming from a disaster fund that is also meant for hurricanes. That money is running out quickly. We're not sure how long it will last. There is a race to get this money. And it seems that maybe only four or five weeks total will be available for any state.