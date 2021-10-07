As Senate examines Trump’s bid to overturn 2020 loss, GOP voters still buy fraud claims

Amna Nawaz:

That concern was echoed in today's Senate Judiciary report, with new details of just how far then-President Trump went to undermine the 2020 election results in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection.

The report details a Trump plan to replace top Justice Department officials with loyalists he believed could overturn his election loss. Trump proposed ousting Jeffrey Rosen, his then-acting attorney general, and putting in his place Jeffrey Clark, a DOJ official who backed aggressive federal action to invalidate the 2020 election.

In testimony to the committee, Rosen said then-President Trump called a meeting on January 3 and made his intentions known, saying — quote — "One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren't going to do anything to overturn the election."

Rosen's colleagues talked Trump down, threatening to resign en masse if he was removed. White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the deal a "murder-suicide pact."

In response to the committee's report, Ranking Member Senator Chuck Grassley stressed Trump's restraint.