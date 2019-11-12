As Supreme Court takes up DACA, ‘Dreamers’ hope for another temporary reprieve

Theresa Cardinal Brown:

Sure.

So with regard to the president's tweet, first of all, it should be noted that, in order to get DACA status under the program rules, you can't have a felony conviction or more than three misdemeanors. So the idea that those who got DACA are somehow full of criminals, that is patently incorrect.

But these are people who, by the designation of DACA, have been in the United States for — since they were children, under 16 years of age. They have not committed crimes, and they have signed up for protection from deportation and work authorization.

And so this population are people who have grown up in the United States for the most part. They have American values. They think of themselves as American in every way. Since they have gotten this status and the ability to work, many of them have graduated college. They are now professionals, and doctors and lawyers. They have made plans. They have bought homes and had families.

And so the effect of the Supreme Court decision, if it were to agree with the administration in terminating the program, would mean that they would lose that status at the end of their current period, and then all of that would be in jeopardy.

And that's one of the reasons why you saw so many other parties engaging in this debate, businesses that are employing DACA individuals. One of the cases was filed by the University of California and supported by a lot of universities who have DACA students.

So there's a lot of the economy, if you will, and communities surrounding these students that are supporting them.