As the pandemic upends higher education, is residential college worth the cost?

Judy Woodruf:

The pandemic, for now, anyway, has upended the traditional model of higher education, and particularly for residential colleges.

As many schools announce plans to charge full tuition, while continuing with remote education, some are questioning what those tuition dollars are actually paying for, and if it's worth it.

Hari Sreenivasan reports now on a new effort to rethink the value and the cost of the traditional four-year experience in the COVID-19 era.

His story is part of our Rethinking College series.