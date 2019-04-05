As Trump takes another shot at the Fed, how is the economy faring?

David Wessel:

I don't know if they will make it onto the Fed. The president seems determined to nominate them. He announced their names even before they were formerly cleared by the White House background check operation.

Big question about whether the Senate will go along. So far, the Republicans in the Senate have been willing to accept even unconventional nominees from the president. We will see whether this is one step too far.

I don't think that they will change policy at the Fed. They will be two voices in the wilderness. The Fed is a very strong institution. And there are people, both the governors appointed by the president and the president of the Federal Reserve banks across the country, 12 of them, who will be a ballast.

But I do think it threatens to undermine the Fed's credibility as a politically insulated organization of technocrats who do what they think is right for the economy. They sometimes make mistakes, of course, but they're motivated more by the — what's in the interest of the economy, and worry less about what the president wants them to do.