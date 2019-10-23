As Turkey and Russia expand reach within Syria, U.S. scrambles to reassure allies

Nick Schifrin:

Well, President Trump is accurate that the region right now is relatively quiet. But Kurdish partners of the U.S. and bipartisan members of Congress ask, at what cost?

Here's what we saw today across Northern Syria, Russian military police deploying to cities along the Syrian-Turkish border that the U.S. and those Kurdish partners freed from ISIS, Syrian regime forces going into cities that they haven't been in along the same border in more than five years, and Turkey bragging that they made deals with both the U.S. and Russia, and that their Kurdish enemies, they call them, are going to evacuate from a much larger area than the U.S. agreed.

So let's look at that area that the U.S. agreed with Turkey on. That is the U.S.-Turkey buffer zone. It's 75-miles-wide, agreed upon a couple weeks ago in Ankara. And let's look at what — the Turkey-Russia buffer zone, more than 300-miles-wide.

Turkey promised to the U.S. it wouldn't go beyond what the U.S. negotiated, but, obviously, that buffer zone is much bigger, Turkey today saying that they would kill any — kill any Syrian Kurdish fighters inside that new buffer zone. And Russia said that would be OK with them.

So that means the Turkey is abrogating the deal with the U.S. Now, I asked the senior administration official, hey, wait a minute, you promised to impose sanctions on Turkey if they abrogated the deal. Why has the president lifted those sanctions today?

Basically, the official shrugged. He said that Kurdish fighters would have to leave that entire area and said that's an issue for the Russians and Syrians, who control the ground, to deal with the Turks, not for the U.S.

And efforts as well in Congress, quickly, to penalize the Turks for what U.S. officials say might be war crimes, those seem to be dying as well.