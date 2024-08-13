Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, Tim Walz hits the campaign trail to rally union members while former President Trump speaks with his billionaire backer Elon Musk. Venezuela's opposition leader talks about her country's disputed elections and her call for global protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro. Plus, the impact of a Supreme Court ruling making it easier to carry guns in New York City.
