August 19, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Monday on the News Hour...

Monday on the News Hour, how the Democratic National Convention has been revamped for the Harris-Walz ticket that’s reinvigorated the party’s base. Trump makes an effort to counterprogram the DNC with a tour through crucial swing states. Plus, a look at efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and stave off a broader regional conflict.

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