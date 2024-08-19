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Monday on the News Hour, how the Democratic National Convention has been revamped for the Harris-Walz ticket that’s reinvigorated the party’s base. Trump makes an effort to counterprogram the DNC with a tour through crucial swing states. Plus, a look at efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and stave off a broader regional conflict.
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