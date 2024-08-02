August 2, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour...

Friday on the News Hour, slower job growth and rising unemployment puts more pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. As Americans who were detained in Russia arrive home, we speak with the family of one of those released. Plus, the Harris campaign pivots from labeling Trump a threat to democracy and leans into calling him weird.

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