Correction: Our report about investing misstated the number of New York City teachers, transit workers and other public employees whose assets are overseen by the New York City Comptroller -- it is 750,000 not 750. We regret the error.

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia as it rapidly advances toward the Gulf Coast. The Biden administration takes aim at drug prices, naming the first ten prescriptions now subject to Medicare negotiations. Plus, how former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' testimony in a Georgia courtroom could shape the case against the former president and his alleged co-conspirators.