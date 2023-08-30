August 30, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour, Hurricane Idalia sweeps across Florida bringing devastating storm surge, winds and rain. Gabon's military ousts its president immediately after his reelection, the latest in a recent spate of coups in African nations. Plus, Judy Woodruff explores the link between the decline of local news and the rise in partisanship.

