August 9, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour...

Friday on the News Hour, Israel kills another senior Hamas commander in Lebanon as the region sits on the brink of a wider war, we travel to the border area where thousands have already been displaced. A scorching summer is threatening Americans' way of life and life itself. Plus, as the Olympics near their close, the historic moments and remarkable images that have defined this year's games.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch