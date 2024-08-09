Leave your feedback
Friday on the News Hour, Israel kills another senior Hamas commander in Lebanon as the region sits on the brink of a wider war, we travel to the border area where thousands have already been displaced. A scorching summer is threatening Americans' way of life and life itself. Plus, as the Olympics near their close, the historic moments and remarkable images that have defined this year's games.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.