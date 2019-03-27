Awaiting full Mueller report, Washington turns to policy on health care, climate change

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president has put Republicans in a difficult position when it comes to health care, because he's determined to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

But he doesn't actually have a plan to replace it. Now, the president said today that, if this lawsuit gets all the way up to the Supreme Court, eventually, some time in the future, there will be a plan put in place. But I have been talking to White House aides all day, and there is no plan right now.

And that's particularly how Republicans got in this situation in the first place, which is that the Affordable Care Act is still here, because last time they tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act, John McCain and other Republicans — and some Republicans and all the Democrats said, if you don't have a plan to replace people's health care, you can't just take it away.

Now, it's also important to note that, as the president takes this stance on this lawsuit and saying that the judge's ruling should stand, there are people inside the White House, Politico and others report, that say, this is not a good idea, including the attorney general and the secretary of health and human services.

But the acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, he was on the Hill before he came to the White House, and he made a career of saying, we should repeal Obamacare.