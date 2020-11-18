Behind the ballots in Georgia’s recount — the largest in U.S. history

Miles O’Brien:

Yes, for the airlines and the regulators, Judy, they have got a fair amount of work to do.

And that's why you're not seeing this happen instantly. There's a 115-page airworthiness directive, which is kind of the law of the land for the FAA, which gives a whole series of changes to the aircraft. There will be two so-called angle-of-attack sensors feeding into the computer system, which has that piece of software designed to keep the aircraft from flying too far nose-high and stalling, which was at the root of those two crashes.

There will be a whole bunch of maintenance to be done, because, after all, these aircraft have been sitting now for 20 months on the ground in desert locations primarily.

And then there's an entire training regime that each airline has to come up with for its pilots, who initially, in the original days, didn't know anything about this system, which was the problem.

So, there's a fair amount of work ahead. American will go first. Then you're going to see United and then Southwest.