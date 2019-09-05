Behind Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ reallocation of DOD money for border security

Lisa Desjardins:

It's a fascinating list.

And it involves strategic installations and compounds, and it also affect things that affect the quality of life for the men and women who serve in our military.

Let's look at three that I think are good examples of what we're talking about. One, for example, starting over on the right, $95 million for an elementary school. That's in Okinawa, Japan. That would be for the children of American military service members. Military families depend on those schools. Many of them need constant upkeep or need to be rebuilt.

That school is now put on hold. Now, moving back, then we see $15 million now put on hold for an ambulatory care center or outpatient health center in Camp Lejeune. Health care, a rising problem in the military in some sectors — that is on hold.

Now, then, you look there below, $17 million that would have gone to a fire and rescue station in Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. Judy, that one is has especially notable. I picked that out because that fire station was damaged in Hurricane Michael last year. They were waiting for those repairs. They will have to continue waiting now because that money has been put on hold again.

Also, Judy, in this list, probably the one area that saw the most — the largest number of projects deferred is Puerto Rico, $400 million worth of projects there. That's something that Democrats will raise.

Also, a large number of projects affecting European defense initiatives. That affects our posture with Russia. Those are being put on hold. That's something that European allies are going to watch closely.