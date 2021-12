TV icon Betty White has died at 99. Starting her career at the dawn of television, White graced the screen for more than 60 years in a host of unforgettable roles. She brought humor to sitcoms “Life with Elizabeth,” “The Mary Tyler Moore show” and “The Golden Girls,” as well as gameshows, commercials and “Saturday Night Live.” Amna Nawaz speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about White's legacy.