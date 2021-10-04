Biden accuses GOP of playing ‘Russian roulette’ with economy in debt ceiling standoff

Judy Woodruff:

A high-stakes standoff between the president and Senate Republicans is unfolding in Washington over the country's debt limit.

It comes just two weeks before the United States is set to default on its debt, which could trigger damaging economic consequences for the entire country.

Today, President Biden called congressional Republicans' position — quote — "dangerous."

For more, I'm joined by our Yamiche Alcindor, our White House correspondent.

So Yamiche, we heard today both from the president and from the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell. Where does everything stand?