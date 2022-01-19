Biden acknowledges setbacks to domestic agenda in rare press conference

Geoff Bennett:

Well, the president, Judy, in talking about the past year, said that it has been one of challenges, but, as he put it, one of enormous progress, the president citing the pace of COVID vaccinations, rising wages, also an uptick in job growth.

But he said, in assessing his setbacks, the administration's setbacks of his first year in office, that he failed to fully grasp the level of Republican pushback that he would encounter. Take a look at this.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn't get anything done.

Think about this. What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they're for.

And so the problem here is that I think what's happened — what I have to do, in the change in tactic, if you will, I have to make clear to the American people what we are for. We passed a lot. We passed a lot of things that people don't even understand what's — all that is in it, understandably.