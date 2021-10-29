Biden admits to ‘clumsy’ handling of nuclear submarine deal in meeting with Macron

Nick Schifrin:

Earlier in the day, two of the world's most prominent Catholics discussed climate change, poverty, and COVID. President Biden and Pope Francis exchanged gifts, including a coin that President Biden said his late son, Beau, would have wanted the pope to have.

In public, the two emphasize their agreements and avoid discussing the ongoing debate inside the church over abortion. President Biden supports abortion rights. The U.S. Conference of Catholic bishops says that should exclude the president from receiving communion.

After meeting Italy's prime minister, President Biden claimed the pope provided his blessing.