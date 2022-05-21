Biden aims to bolster America’s influence in Asia to counter China, North Korea

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Layla Quran
By —

Layla Quran

Audio

President Biden is halfway through a five-day trip to South Korea and Japan in an effort to expand American influence and rebuild economic ties in a region where China and North Korea’s power remains significant. In Seoul Saturday, he and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol agreed to expand joint military exercises. Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of New America joins Geoff Bennet to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Layla Quran
By —

Layla Quran

Layla Quran is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour. She was previously a foreign affairs reporter and producer.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: