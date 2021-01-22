Biden aims to counteract the economic damage wrought by COVID-19

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Biden today really wanted to focus on the economic toll to have the COVID-19 pandemic, talking specifically about Americans who have gone hungry, Americans who have lost their jobs, Americans who have been evicted from their homes.

He said that America needed to do better and that these Americans needed the help of the federal government. There are also a number of Biden officials today who told me that there needs to be decisive action right now.

Now, in particular, when we look at these executive orders, one of — in part, what they do is increase the assistance to low-income families, nutritional assistance. And when we look at that executive order, I want to in some ways talk to people about, what are the facts that — when it comes to food insecurity in this country?

So, as a result, 29 million Americans face a hunger crisis in this country; 12 million children often don't have enough to eat. One in five Black and Latino households struggle to secure food when they need it.

Now, the White House says that this is really just a down payment, these executive orders, and that they need to pass — the Congress, that is, needs to pass that $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that Joe Biden is getting some pushback from, especially from moderates and some Republicans.