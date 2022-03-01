Biden delivers his State of the Union address with the ‘world on edge’

Geoff Bennett:

Well, Judy, I can tell you, I have been speaking to Democratic aides and White House officials all day about this very thing.

And I'm told that, tonight, President Biden will confront head on the multiple challenges that sit before him, a stalled legislative agenda, trying to help navigate the country out of this now-three-year pandemic, and confronting a global crisis spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And given the gravity, the severity of the Ukraine crisis, I'm told that we can expect foreign policy to be a major focus of the speech, not just because of the events unfolding in real time, but also because President Biden ran for office touting his ability to build global coalitions, his ability to rally the allies.

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that, tonight, the president will highlight the fact that the U.S. has been the leader in bringing together a global coalition to sanction Russia and to help mitigate the fallout from Putin's bloody, aggressive act in Ukraine.

That said, though, I'm told the White House doesn't want to shortchange the domestic issues, given the reasons that have been sort of brought out to the fore by the latest poll that Amna mentioned in that piece.

So the president will talk up his ability, the record and job creation, his plans to spur U.S. manufacturing, the steps his administration took over the past summer to ease supply chain issues. And included in that will be his plan to confront inflation, namely, his Build Back Better agenda, which is now stalled on Capitol Hill.

But I'm told the president won't refer to that package of policy proposals by name. I'm told that the name matters less than the ideas contained in it. So he will talk about his plan to lower prescription drugs and to help people pay for child care and eldercare.

And add to all of that his plan to address the COVID pandemic. He won't declare that the pandemic is over, because it's not. But I have talked to Democrats who want the president tonight to declare a transition away from some of the toughest measures that were in place to deal with the COVID crisis.

So this will be an opportunity for the president to speak to millions of Americans. Many of them, if the polls are accurate and to be believed, are dissatisfied with his performance so far. So, I'm told this speech, in many ways, will be a reset, but also will be a road map for the next six months or so headed into the midterm elections, Judy.