Biden forcefully condemns Trump’s ‘web of lies’ in Jan. 6 anniversary address

Geoff Bennett:

That's right.

And the president, as you know, has described this moment as a battle for the soul of the nation. And his remarks this morning, I'm told by source familiar with his thinking, were an acknowledgment that really trying to unite the country starts with a forceful condemnation and a direct calling out of the forces that seek to divide us.

And so, for President Biden, for much of the past year, he's really tried to avoid talking at length about Donald Trump. And I'm told that's for a few reasons. One, he didn't want to try to elevate him or sort of draw more attention to the lies the former president told about the election that he lost.

He also, Judy, didn't want to really personalize what he sees as being a debate that should focus on trying to defend and preserve the democracy.

But, really, all of that changed today, President Biden, standing in that Capitol he so reveres, with a top-to-bottom takedown of Trump and Trumpism.

And on his way out of the Capitol, the president was asked by a reporter if his words might have done more to divide than heal. And the president shot back. He said, no. He said, understanding how to move forward requires an understanding of the extent of the wound.

And we should also mention that the speech in many ways sets the foundation for Democrats as they move forward and try to renew their push for voting rights. There are a pair of bills that are stalled in the Senate. And so this is going to be a messaging battle that really starts with the kind of direct language we heard from the president and vice president today, Judy.