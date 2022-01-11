Biden, Harris push voting rights legislation in Georgia. Will it make a difference?

Latosha Brown:

Let me say, the work that we're doing is not work that we're supporting because of — for a political party. It's not the work that we're doing because of political candidates.

We are literally fighting for our lives. When we're supporting of legislation around health care, that's because we need health care. When we're supporting legislation around job access, that's because we need jobs, and we need quality jobs.

The truth of the matter is, we are being attacked right now, that there are barriers that have been set up. And I often talk about these three strategies that the Republicans and the right have — they have used historically to actually impact the right to vote.

That's, one, creating a culture of fear. We're seeing that every single day with even the — with the lies, the information, the actually attacks on us. The second thing is to really be able to weaponize the administrative process. Georgia is a prime example.

What we're seeing right now, in my county, which is Fulton County, which is the largest, most populous county in the state of Georgia, the state is currently, the Republican Party have an effort right now to take over the election board here in the county.

And the third thing is to restrict access. And we have seen that in the closing of polling sites, like we're dealing with in Lincoln County. We have seen that when we're talking about access around absentee ballot voting. There's a bill being proposed right now in the Georgia legislature that would eliminate drop off boxes.

So we have seen this strategy. It's like a playbook, that we have seen it over and over again. What it is going to take to move forward is, we have to recognize that we're in a different kind of political landscape. We cannot allow to just think of this and voting rights as, oh, this is just another bill, just like as a part of another agenda.

We have to see this as a fundamental need to preserve democracy and this nation. No matter where you are or who you vote for, you should not be punished, there should not be punitive measures because of the way that you voted. That is a dangerous, slippery row for us to go down.