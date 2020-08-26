Biden has ‘surrendered to his left wing,’ says Tom Cole

Rep. Tom Cole:

Well, my constituents, frankly, we're a little bit more blessed in Oklahoma. We're about, I think, seventh lowest in terms of infections and deaths per capita.

We have never fully shut down. Our unemployment rate last month was about 6.6, vs. about 11 nationally. And that's with energy industry crippled for things, honestly, beyond COVID-19, and with aviation, which is our second largest industry, being down. So, again, we have been fortunate compared to some parts of the country.

I think the president and, honestly, I think Congress on both sides of the aisle did a pretty good job in responding in the first four supplementals.

I have been disappointed we haven't been able to get to a fifth. I think the president's been much more willing to bargain, honestly, than the Democrats. But I still think we need some additional legislation.

We certainly have a lot of people that are suffering through no fault of their own, that have been put out of work or out of business because of actions the government has taken to try and protect the public health for the entire population. People like that need help. They need some help now.

The president, again, said, look, I will continue the $600 a week while we're negotiating. I think it should be $200, and then he moved to $400. Democrats wouldn't either keep the $600 or settle on some figure in the middle.