Biden made consequences of Ukraine invasion ‘crystal clear’ in call with Russia’s Putin

Nick Schifrin:

For more on all this, we turn to Victoria Nuland, undersecretary of state for political affairs. She joins me from Capitol Hill, where she was testifying today.

Victoria Nuland, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's start by talking about the path to diplomacy that President Biden laid out today. What is the off-ramp that President Putin was offered?

Victoria Nuland, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs: Well, Nick, as you recall, with regard to Russia's invasion of Eastern Ukraine, there is a set of agreements on the table for de-escalation called the Minsk Agreements, which essentially involves giving a special status for Donbass, having elections out there, in exchange for Russia pulling out all of its forces and returning the sovereign border to Ukraine.

So those talks, which were pretty active in '15 and '16, have gone stale. So the U.S. is offering to play a diplomatic role in getting those reinvigorated. President Putin also has a number of concerns that he likes to voice about the actions of NATO being destabilizing to Russia.

We're obviously prepared, as the president said to President Putin and as National Security Adviser Sullivan has said publicly, to have a conversation with Russia, along with our allies and partners, about any strategic concerns that they have. But that's a different matter than whether Russia gets a veto over Ukraine's future, which it does not.