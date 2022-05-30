Biden pledges push for new gun laws as funeral visitations begin in Uvalde

William Brangham:

Nearly a week has passed since the shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered. Funeral visitations began today for two of the children killed inside the classroom. Funeral services are set to begin tomorrow.

When President Biden visited the grieving community yesterday, demonstrators urged him to — quote — "do something."

And, today, the president spoke about the possibility of changing America's gun laws.