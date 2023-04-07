Biden proposes using Title IX to stop blanket bans on transgender athletes

William Brangham:

Amna, the proposal would mean any blanket policy prohibiting transgender athletes from competing would violate Title IX. That's the law that prohibits sex-based discrimination by schools that receive government funding.

This comes as 20 states have already passed some form of ban on trans student athletes. Kansas is the latest state to do so.

On Wednesday, Republican legislators overrode a veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, passing a bill that would restrict transgender students from women and girls sports from kindergarten through college.

For more on this proposed rule, I'm joined by Orion Rummler. He covers LGBTQ issues for The 19th News.

Orion Rummler, so good to have you on the "NewsHour."

Can you just explain what the Biden administration's proposal here would mean for schools?

Orion Rummler, The 19th News: Yes, thank you so much, William.

So, the proposed rule that came out yesterday, which is what we have been waiting for, since July 2022, it would allow schools, especially high schools and colleges, to keep trans students out of sports teams that match their gender identity if the school follows a list of guidelines that the agency goes into length about.

Some of the highlights that schools would have to follow includes the school would have to minimize harm for trans students. The school cannot be making blanket assumptions about trans students', especially trans girls, physical abilities. And schools also have to be able to prove that the exclusion is part of the genuine educational mandate, which they list, one of which would be fairness in competition.

The Education Department said very clearly yesterday that these blanket bans that we're seeing, like the one in Kansas, these violate Title IX under this proposal. But it does leave — it does allow some exclusions.