Biden shrugs off infrastructure vote delay, is confident about passing both major bills

Lisa Desjardins:

I do not think there will be an infrastructure vote tonight. There will be a vote on something else, though.

In that infrastructure bill was the reauthorization for the Highway Trust Fund. That ran out last night at midnight, so Democrats have to deal with that. We expect a 30-day extension of that. There's no real problems from a day lag in that or a few days' lag in that. They will take action.

But, overall, Democrats now are doing something that one member said is redoing the conversation from scratch.

I want to talk about this issue about Pelosi's promise to have that infrastructure vote today. She said that yesterday. Let's figure out what happened there. I want to explain this to people.

For you and I, Judy, a day is 24 hours. That seems very normal, right? But, however, there is a legislative day. And, here, Pelosi is talking about something that can go on indefinitely. We are still in the legislative day of September 30 in the House of Representatives. A legislative day can go on forever.

In fact, one time, the late Senator Robert Byrd had one go on for over 100 calendar days, so a little bit of a Jedi mind trick there, I think, that Pelosi is pulling. We will see if she actually ends this legislative day and says, we need more time.

When you talk to members, it is clear that the president's visit tonight was a huge morale boost and, moreover, it provided clarity that they needed that he's still on board both of these bills moving at the same time, not one in front of the other. That was important clarity that members didn't have.