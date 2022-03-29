Biden signs law making lynching a federal hate crime

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tyriana Evans
By —

Tyriana Evans

Audio

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act became law on Tuesday, a bipartisan step towards acknowledging the history of racial violence in the United States. Amna Nawaz reports on the law's significance and what it took to get here.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch
Tyriana Evans
By —

Tyriana Evans

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: