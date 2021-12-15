Biden surveys tornado damage in Kentucky as affected communities continue cleanup efforts

Stephanie Sy:

The scope of destruction was on full display as President Biden traveled to Western Kentucky to see for himself.

Five tornadoes blasted the region last Friday, including one that cut a roughly 200-mile-long path. The president began his visit meeting with local leaders at Fort Campbell and commenting on how the tragedy was uniting communities.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: There's no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes. There's no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen.

And I think, at least in my experience, it either brings people together or it really knocks them apart. And they are moving together here.