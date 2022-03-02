Biden takes his message on the road to promote his domestic agenda

Geoff Bennett:

Wisconsin helped secure Biden's 2020 victory, and his stop in the battleground state builds on a key theme of his State of the Union address, arguing his economic agenda, with a focus on infrastructure investments and American manufacturing, creates jobs and makes the U.S. more competitive.

The president also touting individual policies to reduce prescription drug costs, and provide affordable child care, elder care, and universal pre-K, without mentioning the words Build Back Better, the name of his stalled legislative package.