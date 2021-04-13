Biden to remove remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September

Amna Nawaz:

Yeah, Judy you mentioned some of it. like Mitch McConnell, criticizing the plan, calling it a grave mistake.

Others, like Chuck Schumer, have said, they want to be briefed on eit, their going to wait and have some more details, but some, like Senator Tim Kaine have basically said, 'we support this plan because it's time, it's been long enough and it's time for the U.S. to leave.

And one White House senior official who briefed some reporters today basically said the same argument, that the mission in Afghanistan was twofold, one, deliver justice for 9/11, and, two, disrupt the terror networks there.

And, Osama bin Laden is dead, and the Al-Qaeda threat, and the threat to the U.S., is largely gone. We should point out the threat has not gone away, when you look at the Taliban today they are stronger than ever. They have been resurgent since the drawdown of peak U.S. forces in 2011, and today they control or contest more more territory across Afghanistan than at any other time in recent history.

And that is why the U.S. is negotiating with them about an exit plan, and not with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Now we should say that the Taliban have stopped attacking U.S. forces but they are attacking more Afghan forces and more Afghan civilians. So there has been and increase in violence. The concern is they're poised now to take over once again.

So, Judy, when the U.S. troops leave, when the last of those U.S. troops leave Afghanistan by September 11th of this year, as President Biden said, they'll essentially be handing the keys right back over to the same forces that they have been fighting for the last 20 years — Judy.