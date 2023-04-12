Biden visits Ireland to promote peace, push for economic growth

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
President Biden is on a four-day tour of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The pact ended decades of conflict in Ireland known as The Troubles. But the president's visit comes at a moment of political and economic uncertainty. Nick Schifrin discussed the trip with Duncan Morrow of Ulster University in Belfast.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
