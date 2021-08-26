Biden vows to ‘hunt’ ISIS-K as evacuations continue amid Kabul blast chaos

President Joe Biden:

To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down to make you pay.

I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command.

Over the past few weeks — I know you're — many of you are probably tired of hearing me say it — we've been made aware, our intelligence community that the ISIS-K, an archenemy of the Taliban, people who were freed when both those prisons were opened, has been planning a complex set of attacks on United States personnel and others.

This is why, from the outset, I repeatedly said this mission was extraordinarily dangerous and why I have been so determined to limit the duration of this mission.

As General McKenzie said, this is why our mission was designed — it was the way it was designed to operate, operate under severe stress and attack. We have known that from the beginning.

And as I have been in constant contact with our senior military leaders — and I mean constant, around the clock — and our commanders on the ground throughout the day, they made it clear that we can and we must complete this mission. And we will.

And that's what I have ordered them to do. We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation.

I have also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership, and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, in the moment of our choosing.

Here is what you need to know: These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans that are there. We will get our Afghan allies out. And our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated.

And I have the utmost confidence in our brave service members who continue to execute this mission with courage and honor to save lives and get Americans, our partners, our Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.