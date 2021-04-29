Biden’s 100 days: Where the president stands on his campaign promises

Yamiche Alcindor:

Despite a campaign promise, Biden recently said he would not lift Trump's cap on refugees allowed into the U.S.

But after intense pressure from advocates and progressive Democrats, Biden backpedaled. The White House said he would raise the number next month. But officials also said the federal government has to balance processing the influx of unaccompanied children and other migrants at the Southern border with efforts to resettle refugees, though the two groups are processed under separate systems.

Meanwhile, the massive immigration bill Biden sent to Congress has so far fallen flat. His plans to provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people in the country without legal status appear headed for a smaller compromise.