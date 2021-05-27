Biden’s proposed budget plan could be the largest since World War II. Here’s what’s in it

Judy Woodruff:

It is ambitious and historic in its price tag of $6 trillion.

President Biden's first budget proposal looks to transform the economy, from transportation to education, all the while confronting climate change.

Our Yamiche Alcindor joins me now with more on this blueprint of priorities.

So, hello, Yamiche.

Tell us what, more do we know about this proposed budget document that the president is expected to unveil tomorrow?