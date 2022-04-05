Biden proposes expansion of Affordable Care Act with changes to ‘family glitch’

Margot Sanger-Katz:

So, the Affordable Care Act was designed to try to make insurance affordable for almost all Americans and had a bunch of different programs.

One is, it said, if you work, your employer should make insurance available to you at a price that you can afford. And then there's another program, the Obamacare marketplaces, where people who don't get insurance through work can buy insurance. And, depending on their income, they can get help from the federal government to pay their premiums.

The family glitch deals with people who are kind of caught in between those two programs. So, if you imagine a family where, say, the mom gets insurance at work, and the insurance is affordable for her, but if she wants to buy a family plan to cover husband, cover her kids, it would be too expensive.

Currently, they can't go by a different plan in the Obamacare marketplace and get eligible for federal subsidies. So that's always been known as the family glitch. There are about five million people who are in this situation. Some of them just pay a whole lot of money to all be in the family plan in the employer, and some of them pay a whole lot of money to get a separate plan in the marketplace. And some of them are uninsured.

So this is a new rule that's trying to kind of solve that problem and make it so that those people can go get subsidies if they need to buy their own insurance.