Biden’s top economic adviser on inflation, interest rates and possible recession

Amna Nawaz:

Tomorrow, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by another quarter-of-a-point. On Friday, the next labor report will show whether job growth is slowing even further. And the showdown over the debt ceiling and the threat of a default this summer is hardly over.

All of that may add to the sense that the economy is on a knife's edge. But a recession is not a given. In fact, yesterday, the International Monetary Fund revised its forecast and said it does not anticipate a global recession.

Brian Deese is one of the president's key advisers on all of this. He's the director of the National Economic Council. And he joins us now.

Brian Deese, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's begin with that debt ceiling debate. Tomorrow, President Biden will meet with Speaker McCarthy. The White House has made very clear the president will release his budget in early March. We have heard the president call for the speaker to do the same.

But, in your conversations, do you have any sense of what Mr. McCarthy is asking for, where Republicans want to see spending cuts?