Bipartisan infrastructure deal a ‘giant step forward’ despite compromise, Sen. Tester says

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT:

Well, look, we will start with what we got. We got a lot. This is the biggest infrastructure investment in America in this country's history.

And the jobs it's going to create, the ability for this package to be able to make us the premier economic power in the world is — can't be stated enough.

And, look, I will tell you the negotiations went on for a lot longer than I thought they were going to have to go on, but you know how negotiations are, Judy. It's about people covering every square inch and then going back and doing it three or more times. And, then, pretty soon, they just get tired and they say, OK, we're going to do this.

And I'll tell you, the 10 people that I worked with, the nine people on the committee and then the White House who came over, everybody, everybody, to a person, wanted to get to yes. And I think that's really the key. And that's why this happened.