Blue Origin’s latest mission takes a professor and entrepreneur to the edge of space

Judy Woodruff:

American astronaut Mark Vande Hei returned to Earth today from the International Space Station, along with two fellow Russian cosmonauts. He was in space for 355 straight days, longer than any American yet.

Life on the space station has been the center of attention because of U.S.-Russia tensions. But, tomorrow, the focus will return to private efforts. Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos, will launch its latest human flight in the morning.

Bezos' plans have been both hailed and sometimes derided as simply fostering space tourism for the uber-wealthy. Tomorrow's launch includes a business professor and entrepreneur who is about to make history himself.

Science correspondent Miles O'Brien has the story.

Jim Kitchen, University of North Carolina: Whoa.