Boeing CEO faces hard questions from Congress over safety of 737 Max, corporate priorities

Judy Woodruff:

Boeing's 737 MAX planes have yet to return to the skies worldwide. Governments, airlines and passengers all remain concerned about the airplane's safety issues, after a pair of crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia last year.

The investigations have opened a window into much bigger questions about Boeing and its larger culture when it comes to safety and certification of new planes.

Its CEO came to Capitol Hill for the first of two days of hearings about accountability.

And, as John Yang tells us, he was in the crosshairs.