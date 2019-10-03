‘Border Wars’ examines what motivated Trump’s focus on immigration

Michael Shear:

Well, John Kelly, I think, was cognizant of both the political implications and also the sort of moral implications of what was going to happen to the children.

And I think he recognized when it was first floated that that was — the damage to the administration early on at the time. But inside the administration, allies of Stephen Miller, who has always been the president's architect of his immigration agenda, and allies of Jeff Sessions, who was the attorney general at the time, never let the idea go.

They continued to believe, and I think still believe today, that it would be the most effective — it was going to be and would be the most effective deterrent.

Essentially, their idea was, if you make coming into the United States as miserable and horrible as possible, people will stop doing it.

And it percolated in the administration for the better part of a year, until the summer of last year, essentially, when they finally pushed it through, first at Justice, declaring kind of a zero tolerance policy that the attorney general announced.

And then what they needed to do was to have the Department of Homeland Security decide, we're going to push all families over to Justice to be prosecuted, even if that means that they will be separated.

And that's after — after much kind of deliberation, that's finally what they did.