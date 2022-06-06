British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote after ‘flaunting’ COVID rules

Robin Niblett, Director, Chatham House:

Well, I think it's a culmination of many items.

You will remember that Boris Johnson has always been a divisive figure within the Conservative Party, although he secured them a historically large election victory back at the end of 2019. He was always a very divisive figure within the party ahead of it, led to the overthrow or the rejection of Theresa May as the prime minister during the Brexit departure and Brexit process.

And the minute it looked like he's been playing fast and loose with the truth, specifically over something that has affected so many people around the United Kingdom, as it has the United States, i.e., the COVID lockdowns, where the government specifically had told people to follow laws about social distancing, about not mixing even in the workplace, to see the prime minister then flouting those laws played into a perception of him as somebody who not only plays fast and loose with the truth, but somebody who reckons there's some rules for himself and other rules for others, that sort of elitist kind of approach, which can really get the back up of British — the British public.

This is combined by the fact that people are a bit worried, having just returned from a sort of spring break, as we have had over here, a late spring break, a sort of half-term recess for Parliament, people heard when they got back home the results of what's called the Sue Gray report, a report by a British civil servant that was delayed, has really hit home.

The fact that the prime minister in the previous police investigation received a fixed penalty notice, it's not a criminal thing, but it is a fine for breaking the law, and the fact that this happened under his watch, and that his apologies have been sort of half-hearted, so, I apologize for what happened, rather than apologizing what he did, I think is really getting under the skin of M.P.s in particular.