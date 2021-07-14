Britney Spears can now hire her own counsel — for the first time in 13 years

Jonathan Martinis:

I mean, first of all, it's great news for Britney Spears that she can finally hire her own attorney and we can celebrate that.

But we need to think about what it is we're celebrating today. What we're celebrating is that, after 13 years, she is finally able to hire her own attorney. Think about it this way.

If, 13 years ago, Britney Spears had committed murder with an axe, if she was an axe murderer 13 years ago, she would have had the right to choose her own attorney then. So what we're doing today is we are celebrating that, after 13 years, Britney Spears finally has the same rights as an axe murderer.

And what we need to think about is this. There are hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities today who do not have the same rights as axe murderers. So if we want to look at this from a larger sense, I think what we should be doing today is saying two things. One, why?

Why do people with disabilities not have the same rights to do what anyone else could do? And, two, can't we do better? The impact that having her own attorney can have on her own case is extreme. She can finally speak with somebody that she is confident that she's chosen, that she knows, someone she can trust and get to know her, so that she can, as Ronan said, demonstrate to the court that which none of us should have to demonstrate, that we are capable of exercising our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If this is someone who can arrange a meeting in a steam room to get a cell phone, this is probably someone who can work with other people to help her make decisions.